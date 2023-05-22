SLCT – DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

Product details
|Type:
|Exchange Traded Note (100% collateralized)
|Exchanges
|Deutsche Boerse Xetra
|Trading Currency
|EUR
|Exchange Ticker
|SLCT
|ISIN
|DE000A3G3ZD0
|WKN
|A3G3ZD
|SEDOL
|n/a
|VALOR
|n/a
|Bloomberg
|SLCT GY
|RIC (Reuters)
|n/a
Key facts
|As of Date
|30.11.2023
|Base Currency
|USD
|Inception Date
|22.05.2023
|Domicile
|Liechtenstein
|Net Asset Value (USD)**
|13.9M USD
|Total Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|Replication Method
|Physically Backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies (100% collateralized)
|Notes Outstanding**
|1,715,500
|UCITS Compliant
|No
|UCITS Eligible
|Eligible*
|Product Structure
|ETP – Physically Backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies (100% collateralized)
|Legal Form
|Debt Security (100% collateralized)
|Income
|Accumulating
|Rebalancing Frequency
|Quarterly
|Issuer
|DDA ETP AG
|Administrator
|Trident Fund Services Ltd
|Security Trustee
|Griffin Trust AG
|Custodians
|Aplo SAS
|Registrar
|Clearstream Banking AG
|Registered for sale
|Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Malta, Switzerland
Why invest?
Portfolio diversification with crypto investments. Digital assets have proven to be a diversifier to a portfolio composed of traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds. An investment into digital assets can have a positive impact on portfolio returns, the standard deviation and the portfolio Sharpe Ratio due to long-term correlation characteristics. Find out more about the impact of crypto allocations on different portfolio models on our research report here.
DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs. All products are at all times 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are listed on European stock exchanges. DDA ETPs are tradable via brokers and custodian banks. Similar to an ETF, tax withholding for DDA ETPs is done automatically by the custodian bank
Product benefits
100% Physically Backed and Secured
DDA ETPs replicate the performance of the underlying index with competitive management fees and give the holder of the note a claim on the predefined amount of the asset.
Convenience through State-of-the-art Custody Solutions
Digital assets are conveniently stored at specialized custodians such as BaFin-regulated Coinbase Germany GmbH or French AFM-regulated “Aplo SAS”. Investors do not require the technical expertise to manage several wallets and private keys.
Trades like an ETF on European Exchanges
The DDA ETPs trade like a stock or an ETF and are available on European stock exchanges, such as Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris & Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart.
Service providers
FAQs
Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) provide investors with access to cryptocurrencies via a traditional investment infrastructure. DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs.
You can buy a DDA crypto ETPs through your bank or brokerage without setting up a crypto wallet.
The DDA ETPs are available on European stock exchanges, such as Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris u0026 Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart. For each exchange availability, please refer to the product-specific factsheet.
DDA ETPs are established investment structures that trade on traditional exchanges, mitigating the regulatory risk that exists when trading crypto outright on digital asset exchanges. Investors can invest in DDA ETPs with confidence, knowing that all stakeholders have been examined and trades are closely monitored to ensure all trading activities are aligned with regulatory requirements.
By purchasing bitcoin through an ETP, investors minimize the risk of losing their funds to due wallet mismanagement. DDA Bitcoin ETP is conveniently stored at specialized custodians such as BaFin-regulated Coinbase Germany GmbH or French AFM-regulated “Aplo SAS”. Investors do not require the technical expertise to manage several wallets and private keys.
So, there are a number of advantages to using DDA Bitcoin ETP for exposure to digital assets, including the fact that they are regulated, listed, liquid, available to retail investors, and don’t present issuer risk due to their collateralised nature. Find out more here.