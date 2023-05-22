SLCT – DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

THE DDA CRYPTO SELECT 10 ETP (TICKER: SLCT) IS AN EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCT (ETP) THAT TRACKS THE PRICE OF THE MarketVector Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”).

GET IN TOUCH

Product information

Overview
Downloads
Why Invest
Product Benefits
Chances & Risks
Reports
Service Providers
Where to buy?
Faq
Contact
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Austria (DE) Fact Sheet (DE)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Belgium (FR) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Cyprus (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Czech Republic (CZ) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Denmark (DA) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Estonia (EE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Finland (FI) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – France (FR) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Germany (DE) Fact Sheet (DE)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Greece (EL) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Ireland (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus Summary (IT) Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Italy (IT) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Liechtenstein (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Luxembourg (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Malta (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Netherlands (NL) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Norway (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Poland (PL) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Portugal (PT) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Slovakia (SK) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Slovenia (SL) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Spain (ES) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Spain (ES) Fact Sheet (EN)
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Switzerland (EN) Fact Sheet (EN)
Product details
Type:Exchange Traded Note (100% collateralized)
ExchangesDeutsche Boerse Xetra
Trading CurrencyEUR
Exchange TickerSLCT
ISINDE000A3G3ZD0
WKNA3G3ZD
SEDOLn/a
VALORn/a
BloombergSLCT GY
RIC (Reuters)n/a
Key facts
As of Date30.11.2023
Base CurrencyUSD
Inception Date22.05.2023
DomicileLiechtenstein
Net Asset Value (USD)**13.9M USD
Total Expense Ratio1.69%
Replication MethodPhysically Backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies (100% collateralized)
Notes Outstanding**1,715,500
UCITS CompliantNo
UCITS EligibleEligible*
Product StructureETP – Physically Backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies (100% collateralized)
Legal FormDebt Security (100% collateralized)
IncomeAccumulating
Rebalancing FrequencyQuarterly
IssuerDDA ETP AG
AdministratorTrident Fund Services Ltd
Security TrusteeGriffin Trust AG
CustodiansAplo SAS
RegistrarClearstream Banking AG
Registered for saleGermany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Malta, Switzerland
Product Description

The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (Ticker: SLCT) is an exchange traded product (ETP) that tracks the price of the MarketVector Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”). The ETP is 100% physically backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies composing the index and is held in “cold storage” at a regulated custodian. Each ETP gives the holder a claim on the underlying (basket of cryptocurrencies).


The DDA Crypto Select10 ETP provides exposure to the (up to) 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cryptocurrencies must be eligible for custody as well as for listing on a regulated market.

  • Physically backed by the underlying and stored in so called cold storage at a regulated custodian
  • Management fee of 1.69% p.a.
  • Listed and traded on Deutsche Boerse Xetra
Composition*
BTC
65.8%
ETH
21.9%
BNB
3.1%
XRP
2.9%
SOL
2.3%
ADA
1.2%
AVAX
0.9%
LINK
0.9%
MATIC
0.6%
LTC
0.5%

*As of 30.11.2023

Pricing Information

Each Note is backed by the following cryptocurrencies at launch:

BTC: 0.00014719

ETH: 0.00093332

BNB: 0.00120427

ADA: 0.26429077

MATIC: 0.06661488

SOL: 0.00288403

DOT: 0.00884527

LTC: 0.00055172

TRX: 0.69792513

Please note: The composition of the basket changes as the index is rebalanced at every last business day of the quarter.

Key Risks

Investors’ capital is at risk and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The ETP is structured as fully collateralized debt security, not as equity. The ETP traded on exchanges are bought/sold at market prices which may be different to the net asset value of the ETP or the composition of the basket of cryptocurrencies.

Physical Delivery Option for Retail Investors

A Holder can only exercise its termination right through an Authorized Participant, if he qualifies in accordance with client acceptance policies of the respective Authorized Participant (which the Issuer has no influence over). The termination can be exercised through any Authorized Participant whether or not the Notes were acquired through the Authorized Participant receiving the notice or acquired through a secondary market. In such case, the Notes will be redeemed in the underlying to the Digital Wallet of the Holder, unless a Holder is prevented from receiving the underlying for legal or regulatory reasons (such as Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) within the meaning of Article 1 of the Directive 2009/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009). In such cases the Holder, acting through an Authorized Participant, may demand redemption in USD and EUR in which case the underlying will be converted into USD or EUR in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Terms and Conditions on a date fixed for redemption.
If you are interested in the physical delivery option, please reach out to: [email protected].

About the Issuer

DDA ETP AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDA Europe GmbH and the issuer of the physically backed Crypto Select 10 Exchange Traded Product (“ETP”) (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0; Ticker: SLCT). DDA Europe GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Collectively, DDA Europe GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as “DDA”.

DDA is the bridge to passive and actively managed exposure to crypto. DDA, via its subsidiaries, offers crypto asset ETP’s, diversified index funds and alpha-seeking strategies for investors in a familiar and regulated manner.

29.04.2022 – Publication of Iconic Digital Assets AG Audited Financial Statements for the reporting period from 28 July 2021 (date of inception) to 31 December 2021

24.05.2022 – Iconic Digital Assets AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2022 – Iconic Digital Assets: Iconic Digital Assets AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WphG

23.09.2022 – Iconic Digital Assets AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.2023 – DDA ETP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.03.23 – DDA ETP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to
Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.03.23 – DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statement 2022 Publication

25.09.23 – DDA ETP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to
Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.10.23 – DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN

02.10.23 – DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE

Archived – Prospectus Summaries SLCT – updated on 21.11.2023

Archived – Final Terms & Summary SLCT – updated on 21.11.2023

Archived – Security Trustee Agreement – updated on 01.12.2023

Downloads

Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DE) KID – Austria (DE)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (FR) Prospectus Summary (NL) KID – Belgium (FR) KID – Belgium (FR)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (EL) Prospectus Summary (EN) KID – Cyprus (EL) KID – Cyprus (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (CS) KID – Czech Republic (CZ)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DA) KID – Denmark (DA)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (ET) KID – Estonia (EE)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (FI) KID – Finland (FI)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (FR) KID – France (FR)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DE) Prospectus Summary (EN) KID – Germany (DE) KID – Germany (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (EL) KID – Greece (EL)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (EN) KID – Ireland (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (IT) Prospectus + Supplements (EN) KID – Italy (IT)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DE) KID – Liechtenstein (DE)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DE) Prospectus Summary (EN) Prospectus Summary (FR) KID – Luxembourg (DE) KID – Luxembourg (EN) KID – Luxembourg (FR)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (EN) KID – Malta (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (NL) KID – Netherlands (NL)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (EN) Prospectus Summary (SV) KID – Norway (EN) KID – Norway (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (PL) KID – Poland (PL)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (PT) KID – Portugal (PT)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (SK) KID – Slovakia (SK)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (SL) KID – Slovenia (SL)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (ES) KID – Spain (ES)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (SV) KID – Spain (ES)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
Core Documents
Product Information
Prospectus Summary (DE) Prospectus Summary (EN) KID – Switzerland (DE) KID – Switzerland (EN)
Operational Documents
Audit Documents
Other Documents
Product Information
Prospectus + Supplements (EN) Archived Prospectus With Supplements (EN) Archived on 21.11.2023 Final Terms & Summary (EN) Fact Sheet (DE) Fact Sheet (EN)
Operational Documents
Security Trustee Agreement (EN) Index methodology (EN)
Audit Documents
DDA ETP AG – Audited Financial Statements 2022 DDA ETP AG – Vorabbekanntmachung ueber die Veroeffentlichung von Finanzberichten H1 2023 DDA ETP AG – Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports H1 2023 DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 EN DDA ETP AG unaudited semi annual financial statements 2023 DE Audited financial statements 28.07.2021-31.12.2021 Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (DE) Semi-annual financial statement 2022 (EN)
DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

Why invest?

Portfolio diversification with crypto investments. Digital assets have proven to be a diversifier to a portfolio composed of traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds. An investment into digital assets can have a positive impact on portfolio returns, the standard deviation and the portfolio Sharpe Ratio due to long-term correlation characteristics. Find out more about the impact of crypto allocations on different portfolio models on our research report here.

DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs. All products are at all times 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are listed on European stock exchanges. DDA ETPs are tradable via brokers and custodian banks. Similar to an ETF, tax withholding for DDA ETPs is done automatically by the custodian bank

Product benefits

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

100% Physically Backed and Secured

DDA ETPs replicate the performance of the underlying index with competitive management fees and give the holder of the note a claim on the predefined amount of the asset.

DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

Convenience through State-of-the-art Custody Solutions

Digital assets are conveniently stored at specialized custodians such as BaFin-regulated Coinbase Germany GmbH or French AFM-regulated “Aplo SAS”. Investors do not require the technical expertise to manage several wallets and private keys.

Trades like an ETF on European Exchanges

The DDA ETPs trade like a stock or an ETF and are available on European stock exchanges, such as Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris & Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart.

Chances & Risks

CHANCES

  • DDA ETPs provide exposure to digital assets via a traditional investment infrastructure through your bank or brokerage. Traditional investors are thereby able to conveniently participate in the price and yield performance of digital assets.
  • DDA ETPs are always 100% collateralized – they are always fully invested in the underlying such as Bitcoin or Ethereum or a basket of digital assets. German retail investors may enjoy a preferable tax treatment after a 12 months holding period[1]
  • DDA ETPs are among the most cost-effective crypto ETPs available.

RISKS

  • Digital assets are a new technological innovation with a limited track-record. There is no assurance that usage of digital assets will continue to grow. A contraction in use of digital assets may result in increased volatility or a reduction in the price of such digital assets, which could adversely impact the value of the ETPs.
  • Digital assets are highly volatile and investors may not get their money back should a single digital asset cease to exist. Prices of digital asset may fluctuate due to changing investor confidence.
  • Governmental interventions in the digital assets markets are unpredictable, and may make digital assets or certain digital assets illegal altogether. Future regulations and directives in some jurisdictions may conflict with those others, and such regulatory actions may restrict or make some or all digital assets illegal in some jurisdictions.

Latest RESEARCH REPORTS

READ MORE REPORTS

Service providers

How/Where to buy?

Add digital assets exposure to your portfolio using existing bank or brokerage accounts, or choose a new trading platform. DDA ETPs are listed on traditional exchanges and trade just like stocks or ETFs. As an investor in DDA ETPs you do not have the need or technical capability to manage crypto wallets or worry about tax implications.

CONTACT US

LIST BROKEPAGES / BANKs

  • Comdirect
  • DKB
  • Consorsbank
  • Deutsche bank
  • Onvista
  • Scalable capital
  • Flatex online broker
  • ING
  • Sbroker
  • Smartbroker
  • Targo bank

Note: The list above contains some but certainly not all of the popular banks/brokerages. Please reach out to us in case you are not able to access or find our products on your trading platform.

If you have difficulties accessing our products through your preferred bank/brokerage, please send us an email with more information to [email protected]. We will reach out to your bank/brokerage and will try to make the product available to you.

FAQs

What is a crypto ETP?

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) provide investors with access to cryptocurrencies via a traditional investment infrastructure. DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs.

How to buy the DDA crypto ETPs?

You can buy a DDA crypto ETPs through your bank or brokerage without setting up a crypto wallet.

What exchanges are the DDA ETPs traded on?

The DDA ETPs are available on European stock exchanges, such as Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris u0026 Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart. For each exchange availability, please refer to the product-specific factsheet.

What are the advantages of investing in DDA ETPs compared to investing in crypto itself?

DDA ETPs are established investment structures that trade on traditional exchanges, mitigating the regulatory risk that exists when trading crypto outright on digital asset exchanges. Investors can invest in DDA ETPs with confidence, knowing that all stakeholders have been examined and trades are closely monitored to ensure all trading activities are aligned with regulatory requirements.

By purchasing bitcoin through an ETP, investors minimize the risk of losing their funds to due wallet mismanagement. DDA Bitcoin ETP is conveniently stored at specialized custodians such as BaFin-regulated Coinbase Germany GmbH or French AFM-regulated “Aplo SAS”. Investors do not require the technical expertise to manage several wallets and private keys.

So, there are a number of advantages to using DDA Bitcoin ETP for exposure to digital assets,  including the fact that they are regulated, listed, liquid, available to retail investors, and don’t present issuer risk due to their collateralised nature.  Find out more here.

Contact us

Contact us for more information

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

*Please verify with your investment advisor as this may differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.
**As values are updated once a day they might be outdated the time of viewing the website. For accurate information please refer to other official sources. The value is not necessarily the same as the ETPs’ on-exchange trading price. Investors should not expect to buy or sell the ETP at the determined value.

This website, the informational material and product information represents solely a non-binding preliminary information which serves exclusively advertising purposes and is not a prospectus in the sense of the European Securities Prospectus Act, the German Investment Act or the German Investment Code or a corresponding foreign law. The content is neither an offer nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. The information on this website does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation. The greatest possible care has been taken in the preparation of this website, but errors and omissions remain reserved. In case statements are made they are based on evaluations, economic data, own assessments and are forward looking statements at the time of preparation of the website and can be subject to changes. The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable and past price performance is no guarantee of future price performance.

Note: The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market.

Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.