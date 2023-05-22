SLCT – DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP

Product Description

The DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP (Ticker: SLCT) is an exchange traded product (ETP) that tracks the price of the MarketVector Digital Assets Max 10 VWAP Close Index (“MVDAMV”). The ETP is 100% physically backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies composing the index and is held in “cold storage” at a regulated custodian. Each ETP gives the holder a claim on the underlying (basket of cryptocurrencies).



The DDA Crypto Select10 ETP provides exposure to the (up to) 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cryptocurrencies must be eligible for custody as well as for listing on a regulated market.

Physically backed by the underlying and stored in so called cold storage at a regulated custodian

Management fee of 1.69% p.a.

Listed and traded on Deutsche Boerse Xetra

Composition*

BTC

65.8% ETH

21.9% BNB

3.1% XRP

2.9% SOL

2.3% ADA

1.2% AVAX

0.9% LINK

0.9% MATIC

0.6% LTC

0.5%

*As of 30.11.2023

Pricing Information

Each Note is backed by the following cryptocurrencies at launch:

BTC: 0.00014719

ETH: 0.00093332

BNB: 0.00120427

ADA: 0.26429077

MATIC: 0.06661488

SOL: 0.00288403

DOT: 0.00884527

LTC: 0.00055172

TRX: 0.69792513

Please note: The composition of the basket changes as the index is rebalanced at every last business day of the quarter.

Key Risks

Investors’ capital is at risk and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The ETP is structured as fully collateralized debt security, not as equity. The ETP traded on exchanges are bought/sold at market prices which may be different to the net asset value of the ETP or the composition of the basket of cryptocurrencies.

Physical Delivery Option for Retail Investors

A Holder can only exercise its termination right through an Authorized Participant, if he qualifies in accordance with client acceptance policies of the respective Authorized Participant (which the Issuer has no influence over). The termination can be exercised through any Authorized Participant whether or not the Notes were acquired through the Authorized Participant receiving the notice or acquired through a secondary market. In such case, the Notes will be redeemed in the underlying to the Digital Wallet of the Holder, unless a Holder is prevented from receiving the underlying for legal or regulatory reasons (such as Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) within the meaning of Article 1 of the Directive 2009/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009). In such cases the Holder, acting through an Authorized Participant, may demand redemption in USD and EUR in which case the underlying will be converted into USD or EUR in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Terms and Conditions on a date fixed for redemption.

If you are interested in the physical delivery option, please reach out to: [email protected].

About the Issuer

DDA ETP AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDA Europe GmbH and the issuer of the physically backed Crypto Select 10 Exchange Traded Product (“ETP”) (ISIN: DE000A3G3ZD0; Ticker: SLCT). DDA Europe GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Collectively, DDA Europe GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as “DDA”.

DDA is the bridge to passive and actively managed exposure to crypto. DDA, via its subsidiaries, offers crypto asset ETP’s, diversified index funds and alpha-seeking strategies for investors in a familiar and regulated manner.