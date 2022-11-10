Exchange Traded Products (ETP)

All Products
|Ticker
|Name of the product
|ISIN
|CCY
|TER
|Inception date
|AUM
|Download(factsheets)
|Product page
|XBTI
|DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP
|DE000A3GK2N1
|USD
|0.95%
|15.04.2021
|6.3M USD
|IETH
|DDA Physical Ethereum ETP
|DE000A3GTML1
|USD
|0.95%
|01.12.2021
|1.1M USD
|SLCT
|DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP
|DE000A3G3ZD0
|USD
|1.69%
|22.05.2023
|3.4M USD
|IAPE
|DDA Physical ApeCoin ETP
|DE000A3GYNY2
|USD
|0.95%
|26.05.2022
|0.1M USD
Why invest?
Portfolio diversification with crypto investments. Digital assets have proven to be a diversifier to a portfolio composed of traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds. An investment into digital assets can have a positive impact on portfolio returns, the standard deviation and the portfolio Sharpe Ratio due to long-term correlation characteristics. Find out more about the impact of crypto allocations on different portfolio models on our research report here.
DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs. All products are at all times 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are listed on European stock exchanges. DDA ETPs are tradable via brokers and custodian banks. Similar to an ETF, tax withholding for DDA ETPs is done automatically by the custodian bank
Product Benefits
100% Physically Backed and Secured
DDA ETPs replicate the performance of the underlying index with competitive management fees and give the holder of the note a claim on the predefined amount of the asset.
Convenience through State-of-the-art Custody Solutions
Digital assets are conveniently stored at specialized custodians such as BaFin-regulated Coinbase Germany GmbH or French AFM-regulated “Aplo”. Investors do not require the technical expertise to manage several wallets and private keys.
Trades like an ETF on European Exchanges
The DDA ETPs trade like a stock or an ETF and are available on European stock exchanges, such as Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris & Amsterdam, SIX Swiss Exchange and Börse Stuttgart.