Exchange Traded Products (ETP)

Why invest?

Portfolio diversification with crypto investments. Digital assets have proven to be a diversifier to a portfolio composed of traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds. An investment into digital assets can have a positive impact on portfolio returns, the standard deviation and the portfolio Sharpe Ratio due to long-term correlation characteristics. Find out more about the impact of crypto allocations on different portfolio models on our research report here.

DDA ETPs physically-backed by cryptocurrencies enable investors to participate cost efficiently in the price development of a single digital asset or a basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts – just as they experience investing in stocks, bonds or ETFs. All products are at all times 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are listed on European stock exchanges. DDA ETPs are tradable via brokers and custodian banks. Similar to an ETF, tax withholding for DDA ETPs is done automatically by the custodian bank