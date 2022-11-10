DDA Products Deutsche Digital Assets product portfolio ranges from crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) listed on several European exchanges, to broadly diversified index funds and actively-managed strategies.

DDA Exchange Traded Products (ETPs)

Investors use Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) to easily access digital assets through a regulated financial product. DDA ETPs enable investors to participate cost efficiently and unlimitedly in the price development of a single digital asset or basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts. All products are always 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are traded on European stock exchanges.

Ticker Name of the product ISIN CCY TER Inception date AUM Download (factsheets) Product Page XBTI DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP DE000A3GK2N1 USD 0.95% 15.04.2021 6.3M USD Factsheet Product Page IETH DDA Physical Ethereum ETP DE000A3GTML1 USD 0.95% 01.12.2021 1.0M USD Factsheet Product Page SLCT DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP DE000A3G3ZD0 USD 1.69% 22.05.2023 0.2M USD Factsheet PRODUCT PAGE IAPE DDA Physical ApeCoin ETP DE000A3GYNY2 USD 0.95% 26.05.2022 0.1M USD Factsheet Product Page

Archived products: IEOS

Quantitative Solutions (QS) The Quantitative Solutions’ Team is the latest addition to Deutsche Digital Assets and brings trading technology expertise, specialized in quantitative strategies and execution with dedicated infrastructure for the cryptocurrency market. The team brings a wealth of experience from both traditional and crypto markets and will supervise the development of investable alpha-seeking strategies, while providing tailor-made solutions for institutional and qualified professional investors. DDA Absolute Return Multi Strategy The DDA Absolute Return Multi Strategy is designed to generate returns regardless of market direction. The investment objective is to capture both upside and downside moves while reducing volatility and drawdowns, therefore delivering sustainable risk- adjusted returns in bull and bear markets. DDA Smart Beta Diversified Strategy The DDA Smart Beta Diversified Strategy is benchmarked over Bitcoin and designed to provide a global market exposure with improved diversification across a rather large universe of crypto assets. The investment objective is to enhance returns by capturing consistent Alpha over the underlying core market, while reducing overall risk compared to traditional capitalization-weighted indices. LEARN MORE ABOUT Quantitative Solutions

Professional Investor Funds (PIF) DDA Sicav, Plc. provides access to various investment strategies targeting digital assets through the Professional Investor Fund (PIF) structure. Regulated by the MFSA, these structures are known for their use in specialized investment vehicles for qualifying investors. DDA BITA20 XA Crypto Asset Index Fund The BITA20XA Index Fund, managed by DDA Sicav, Plc, captures the investment performance of the largest 20 crypto assets weighted by market capitalization. The index reflects a high percentage of the total market capitalization of all crypto assets. Learn more about professional investor funds

Tailored Solutions Tailored solutions and services that are custom prepared to meet the most demanding needs. DDA Advisory As a fully regulated financial services company, DDA Advisory GmbH strives to deliver first class Family Office services to High-NetWorth-Individuals (HNWI) and institutional investors using a combination of traditional as well as digital assets developed inhouse by its mother company Deutsche Digital Assets GmbH DDA White- Label Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) The DDA white label offering is a plug and play solution. It reduces the complexity and the cost of launching crypto ETPs for financial institutions providing institutional platform solutions. Providing all the necessary infrastructure needed to launch crypto ETPs including regulatory approvals, exchange listing, operations and portfolio management, DDA intends to work with third parties to launch white-labeled crypto ETP products from its platform.

