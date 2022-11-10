DDA Exchange Traded Products (ETPs)
Investors use Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) to easily access digital assets through a regulated financial product. DDA ETPs enable investors to participate cost efficiently and unlimitedly in the price development of a single digital asset or basket of digital assets from their personal bank accounts. All products are always 100% collateralized by the respective underlying, stored in “cold storage” at regulated custodians and are traded on European stock exchanges.
|Ticker
|Name of the product
|ISIN
|CCY
|TER
|Inception date
|AUM
|Download (factsheets)
|Product Page
|XBTI
|DDA Physical Bitcoin ETP
|DE000A3GK2N1
|USD
|0.95%
|15.04.2021
|6.3M USD
|Factsheet
|Product Page
|IETH
|DDA Physical Ethereum ETP
|DE000A3GTML1
|USD
|0.95%
|01.12.2021
|1.0M USD
|Factsheet
|Product Page
|SLCT
|DDA Crypto Select 10 ETP
|DE000A3G3ZD0
|USD
|1.69%
|22.05.2023
|0.2M USD
|Factsheet
|PRODUCT PAGE
|IAPE
|DDA Physical ApeCoin ETP
|DE000A3GYNY2
|USD
|0.95%
|26.05.2022
|0.1M USD
|Factsheet
|Product Page
Archived products: IEOS